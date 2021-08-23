Dunwoody rotary
BARBARA BUSH/NORTH ATLANTA ROTARY CLUB

DUNWOODY, Ga. - Dunwoody Rotarians joined with other clubs from the DeKalb Rotary Council July 31 to collect used medical equipment for Friends of Disabled Adults and Children (FODAC). After a quick breakfast, the group split into teams to pick up and organize equipment. Over the several years that the Dunwoody Rotary has been involved with this project about $1,000,000 worth of durable medical equipment has been collected from local residents and businesses in the metro Atlanta area. That equipment is then refurbished and redistributed to those in need.

