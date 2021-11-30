Dunwoody rings in the holidays with light show

DUNWOODY, Ga. – Dunwoody got lit Nov. 21.
The annual Light Up Dunwoody event, sponsored by the Dunwoody Homeowners Association, was pronounced a success by officials, who estimated the crowd at about 2,000.
Spectators gathered in front of the Dunwoody Farmhouse at the corner of Chamblee Dunwoody Road and Mount Vernon Road for the afternoon festivities. The weather was perfect, and everyone seemed ready to celebrate the season.
“When I’m in town, I never miss it,” said Dunwoody resident Nancy Junay. “It’s a symbol of the beginning of the holiday season in the city.”
The crowd was entertained by performances by Dan and Company, a local dance troupe, and children were given the opportunity to make arts and crafts, sit on Santa’s sleigh, complete with two live reindeer, and enjoy hot chocolate and popcorn from various food trucks.
But the highlight for children, young and old, was the arrival of Santa on a fully lit DeKalb County Fire Department truck right before the command was given to light the tree and menorah by Dunwoody High School Principal Tom Bass, who was an enthusiastic honorary master of ceremonies.
“It doesn’t matter where you go to school,” Bass said. “This is about Dunwoody, which is a great community.”
