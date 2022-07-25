Dunwoody residents up in arms about multiuse paths

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Some Dunwoody residents are up in arms about the city’s planned construction of multi-use paths along its major corridors, though City Council members say the concerns are being addressed.

The city has four major path projects in the pipeline.

The first, a 12-foot multiuse trail along Winters Chapel Road, is under construction and set for completion in the spring. The other proposed projects include similar paths along Peeler Road and the northern section of Tilly Mill Road, and either a trail or sidewalk along the southern portion of Tilly Mill.

Residents say the 12-foot paths would be a liability, rather than an asset, to the community. Some worry hundreds of trees may be cut down to make way for the paths, while others say putting cyclists and pedestrians together on the path could create safety hazards.

Frank O’Neill, a resident of the Briers North neighborhood just off Tilly Mill Road, said he and neighbors conducted a tree survey on the north end of Tilly Mill and found 330 were in the right of way needed to construct a multiuse trail. At the same time, the City Council has been discussing an ordinance to protect the city’s trees, though the matter was tabled in June.

“It doesn’t make a lot of sense to be wrangling over preserving trees and then go in and clear cut hundreds of trees for these sidewalks that nobody really wants,” O’Neill said.

Residents say the city’s numerous trees provide much-needed shade and privacy to their homes and existing sidewalks. They worry that a lack of canopies over the proposed paths make them uncomfortable to walk or bike on in the summer.

Beyond their opposition to the trails themselves, residents say the city hasn’t provided a clear picture on their construction plans.

Jason Shwartz, who lives off Peeler Road, said he attended a City Council meeting regarding one of the path projects, and he couldn’t get the city to share specific plans. Other residents had the same complaints, stating the city’s outreach about the projects hasn’t been adequate.

“I enjoy the idea of more municipal paths and more pedestrian-friendly infrastructure in the city,” said Aaron Hawkins, who also lives in the Briers North neighborhood. “It’s the way the City Council and the mayor seem to be putting these plans in place that’s so upsetting, and just how little information is out there for the people.”

Clarity in the chaos

The confusion surrounding the plans likely stems from the fact that they remain unfinished. While the Winters Chapel trail is funded and under construction, the connecting Peeler Road trail construction remains unfunded, and both Tilly Mill projects remain in the conceptual phase, according to Public Works Director Michael Smith.

City Councilman John Heneghan said a recent meeting on the Tilly Mill trail was just for the council to instruct staff on which side of the street they should look at installing the trail on. The council opted to look at the east side. Heneghan said city staff still has to make engineering plans to begin to reach out to residents who would be most affected.

Councilman Joe Seconder said the city is pausing on its existing trail plans and is bringing in Metro Atlanta nonprofit PATH Foundation to “build a holistic city plan” to connect its major corridors with trails and paths. He said the city would work with all stakeholders to create the plan.

Seconder also said multiuse paths have always been a part of the city’s vision, dating back to its decade-old master transportation plans.

“We’re pausing on all of our trail plans, we’re bringing the PATH Foundation,” Seconder said. “You go back, and you look at all of our master plans; 2017 transportation plan, multiuse trail on Tilly Mill is in there. Go back and look at our 2011 transportation plan, it always talked about trying to make the city safer and better and easier for people walking, riding bikes.”

A different perspective

While numerous Dunwoody residents express wariness about the proposed trails, others welcome the added walkability. Heneghan said he’s had residents reach out to him in support of adding future paths.

Paul Lowry, a 20-year Peeler Road local and a 25-year Dunwoody resident, is on board. As a 50-year licensed engineer, he thinks the added walkability would help alleviate what he sees as Dunwoody’s primary issue: car traffic.

“It doesn’t take but one car off the road to make a difference in a traffic jam,” Lowry said. “It isn’t like we’ve got to get 1,000 people riding down the trails just to get a few off the road.”

Lowry said more walkability improves last-mile transportation and will encourage more people to use MARTA transit or carpools if they’re able to walk the last mile or so of their trip comfortably and safely. Trails will also help connect the city’s major commercial hubs, he said.

Lowry noted that cities all over North Georgia have seen success and support for multiuse trails, from Atlanta’s Beltline to Alpharetta’s AlphaLoop.

“Everybody just loves it,” Lowry said. “You’re out in nature, you’re getting exercise, you’re in the community. I see it also as a quality of life and a cultural thing. It gets us into the community with our neighbors.”