Dunwoody residents invited to attend virtual candidate forum

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Dunwoody Homeowners Association will have a virtual forum at 7 p.m. on October 13 for the candidates running for Dunwoody City Council.
The candidates will be in the same setting at Kingsley Swim and Racquet Club, but the audience will be virtual on the DHA Facebook Live page.
All three races are contested. Former councilman Terry Nall will face newcomer Catherine Lautenbacher for the District 1 seat that was vacated by Pam Tallmadge in July.
Rob Price will challenge incumbent Jim Riticher for the District 2 seat, and Brian Sims has thrown in his hat for District 3, a seat held by Tom Lambert, who seeks re-election.
Questions for the candidates are being accepted on the DHA website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.