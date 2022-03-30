Dunwoody residents besiege council with calls to address police leadership

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody city leaders got an earful of criticism March 28 when residents called for reforms within the Police Department.

The mayor and council attended in-person for the third consecutive meeting. Public comments over Zoom will cease at the end of March, with the expiration of the city’s emergency ordinance that permitted those watching online to speak.

During the initial public comment period, three people lobbed criticism toward Dunwoody Police Chief Billy Grogan and City Manager Eric Linton over the mounting legal fees from litigation following Lt. Fidel Espinosa sexual harassment allegations and termination of former Officer Brian Bolden.

Bolden was terminated on March 23 for leaking information and a mugshot of a former sergeant arrested for DUI.

“Today I stand before all of you and ask the City Manager Eric Linton and each council member to ensure that whistleblowers who did nothing more than protect the citizens of Dunwoody are given a fighting chance to keep their job,” Austin Handle, a former city police officer, said.

Another speaker called for resignations.

“If the current leadership cannot objectively and transparently address the problems going on in this department, it is time for them to gracefully resign and allow the City of Dunwoody to hire someone who is able to do that job effectively,” community activist Lydia Singleton-Wells said.

The final speaker referenced a growing chorus calling for Chief Grogan’s resignation and that the City Council is not helpless.

“I know it is our city Manager Eric Linton who has responsibility for hiring and firing, but if Eric Linton does not do his job, you should fire Eric Linton,” Joe Hirsch said. “As you know we are already approaching half a million dollars in personnel costs since the Fidel incident.”

In regular business items on the council agenda, city officials unanimously approved a rezoning variance and two road construction projects. Each were discussed at the March 14 meeting.

The rezoning variance will permit construction of a three-story, 60,000-square-foot medical office building at 4553 North Shallowford Road. When completed, the space expects to have 68 parking spaces and 224 additional spaces in a parking deck. The deck was a focus of concern at the prior council meeting given its proximity to an apartment complex. A condition was added to the approved plan for the developer, Breedlove Land Planning, to add screening within the parking deck to reduce headlight glare on the complex.

Council members also approved a $1.9 million construction plan meant to improve the intersection of Chamblee Dunwoody and Womack Roads, near the Dunwoody Library. The plan will add a left turn lane on Womack Road and provide for a right turn lane in the future. The plan will add a decorative mast arm signal and widen the sidewalk from Manget Way to the intersection of Nerine Circle.

A $62,000 project at Brook Run Park will add a sidewalk and staircase to add a second connection from a parking lot to the Great Lawn and Amphitheater.

“Funding for this project will come from the Parks and Recreations Operations Budget,” a city memo dated March 28 said.

Council discussion focused on conceptual designs for the Chamblee Dunwoody Road to Roberts Drive corridor, a contract for financial advisory services and a Trees Atlanta planting program.

If approved, the city would allocate $10,000 to the Trees Atlanta Front Yard Tree Planting Program. Under the agreement, Trees Atlanta will plant 40 trees on private properties in Dunwoody between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, 2022. That averages to about $250 per tree planting.

“We decided on white oak, southern red oak, willow oak, Shumard oak, nut-tall oak, maple, river birch, black gum and bald cypress (trees),” Dunwoody Director of Community Development Richard McLeod said.