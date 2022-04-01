Dunwoody resident earns Eagle Scout title

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Local Chamblee High School senior Joseph “Jojo” Trent has earned the rank of Eagle Scout after years as a Boy Scout.
Trent began his scouting career as a Bear with All Saints Pack 434 and graduated to Boy Scout Troop 434. He earned 47 merit badges and has worked as a staff member at National Youth Leadership Training. Trent also earned the Ad Altare Dei religious emblem through the National Catholic Committee on Scouting.
For his Eagle Scout service project, Trent built a garden bed and two picnic tables in the courtyard of Kittredge Magnet School.