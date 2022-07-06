Dunwoody repaving to continue through September

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody’s annual repaving project began May 31 and is expected to continue through September.

Streets already resurfaced include Braddock Court, Bend Creek Court, Bend Creek Drive, Bend Creek Way, Manning Farms Court, Dunbrooke Lane, Martina Way, Martina Drive, Withmere Lane, Witham Drive, Bunky Way and Bunky Lane.

“Paving … will continue through September beginning with the cul de sacs off Mount Vernon Way, then moving to Withmere Way and the other streets planned at the end of Mount Vernon Way,” Public Works Director Michael Smith said. “Then the paving will move to the streets off of Chamblee Dunwoody Road, and Kings Down and North Springs neighborhood.”

Roads to be repaved in the current set off Mount Vernon Way include Biddle Court, Brompton Courtt, Kimblewick Cove, Meadowcreek Court and Trotters Cove.

Pepaving typically occurs weekdays between 7:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., with potential work on Saturdays. Because no major arteries are scheduled for resurfacing this year, city officials expect not major effects on traffic.

This year’s contract with Blount Construction was approved Feburary 14 by the City Council. The $2.75 million contract is the majority of the 2022 public works budget, which is slightly over $2.8 million.

This year’s repaving marks year four in a five-year plan to improve the city’s pavement quality. The plan is created based on the assessment of IMS Infrastructure Services, an independent company that rates the pavement quality of every road in the city. These assessments were done in 2009, 2013, and 2018, with one scheduled for next year.

During these assessments, each road is given a numbered rating based on its condition. The city then develops a plan centered around fixing the roads in the worst condition first.

Currently, about one-third of Dunwoody's streets are in good condition, one-third are in fair condition, and one-third are in poor condition, according to the city’s repaving webpage.

“We mainly go by the rating in choosing a road,” Smith said. “If we have another project on the road, we try to time that with the paving.”

Roads to be repaved are also chosen based on proximity to other roads. This is more economical, as it prevents paving crews from having to move long distances on a road-by-road basis.

“Within neighborhoods, we try to group roads in similar condition,” Smith said. “One road might be scored a 50, another road a 44, and most people wouldn't see the difference. If we paved the 44 and not the 50, people ask questions.”

Residents are advised to turn off their sprinklers and not to park on the street during the repaving process.