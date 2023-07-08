Dunwoody releases dates for Groovin’ on the Green

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Perimeter area residents can celebrate summer in style, thanks to a series of upcoming outdoor events hosted by Dunwoody Parks and Recreation.
Dunwoody kicked off the 2023 Pics in the Park movie series at Pernoshal Park and its Groovin’ on the Green Summer Concert Series at the Brook Run Park Amphitheater with free events in early June that will continue throughout the Summer.
“Summer is our favorite time to gather and show off Dunwoody parks. We’re particularly proud of Groovin’ on the Green, which is becoming more popular and recognizable every year,” Dunwoody Parks and Recreation Director Brent Walker said. “Our concerts are quintessential community events, where you can bring your family, meet your friends and kick back to enjoy music in a beautiful, natural setting.”
Concerts will be held at the Brook Run Park Amphitheater on the second Saturday of each month through October beginning at 6 p.m. Officials said Groovin’ on the Green concerts are free and open to the community, with snacks and drinks provided by a featured food truck at each event.
Groovin’ on the Green will feature the following bands:
• Corporate Therapy and Dunwoody Music Student Showcase on July 8
• Deep Velvet on Aug. 12
• Singer-songwriter showcase with Kate and Corey, Highbeams and Run Katie Run on Sept. 9
• Journey tribute band, DEPARTURE, with After School Special on Oct. 14
Pics in the Park at Pernoshal Park will feature a showing of “Wonder Woman” on July 7 and “Ready Player One” on Aug. 4. Movies will begin at dusk and free refreshments will be served from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.
For more information about these events, visit www.dunwoodyga.gov and click on events in the Parks and Recreation tab.