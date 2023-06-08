Dunwoody relaunches program promoting storefront art exhibits

DUNWOODY, Ga. — An exhibit known for featuring art from Dunwoody High School students in the windows of local businesses has returned to Dunwoody Village.
The 2023 Dunwoody Storefront Art exhibit was kicked off May 18, when 14 students unveiled canvases that will be displayed at Dunwoody Village businesses for the next three months.
“I’m so pleased to see this public art project continue as we find more ways to support student artists and strengthen partnerships with our schools,” Mayor Lynn Deutsch said. “We can learn so much from these young artists and their inspirations.”
A total of 37 Dunwoody High School students submitted their designs for the exhibit in April and were judged by local business owners and managers. The 14 top-selected designs were approved by the Dunwoody Art Commission, and the artists were awarded $150 to make the designs a reality.
Student artists selected for this year’s exhibit include Laura Pollock, Shrividya Guru, Yonji Yang, Pressley Rogers, Elizabeth Buckareff, Amelia Mutert, Zoe Wesolowski, Sophia Mei, Mary Malinoff, Morgan Barrow, Darcy Gaynor, Rowan Riley, Brooke Guggenheim, and Angel Cruz.
Their work will be displayed at Budi’s Sushi, Dunwoody Ace Hardware, Royal Spice Indian Restaurant, CrossFit Dunwoody and many other participating businesses at Dunwoody Village.
“We’re proud of our students and grateful for the leadership provided by the dynamic teachers in our visual arts department,” Dunwoody High School Principal Tom Bass said. “This project has opened doors to other opportunities that allow students to showcase their work in the community.”
Of the designs selected from the 2022 Dunwoody Storefront Art exhibit, seven works are now on display as part of Dunwoody’s Green Light Art project, which wraps city traffic light boxes in local art.
Designs from the 2023 exhibit will also be considered for future additions to the Green Light Art project, officials said.
“We’re already planning the next phase of Green Light Art, and these two programs go hand-in-hand,” Dunwoody Business and Cultural Development Manager Rosemary Watts said. “We’re bringing creativity and vibrancy to Dunwoody Village businesses now - and to Dunwoody street corners in the future.”
For more information about the Dunwoody Storefront Art exhibit, visit www.dunwoodyga.gov and click on Storefront Art Exhibit in the Arts and Culture tab.