Dunwoody recognized as Tree City USA

DUNWOODY, Ga. — For the 10th year in a row, the City of Dunwoody has been recognized as a “Tree City USA” for its commitment to core standards of sound urban forestry management.
Alex Ballard, regional specialist with the Georgia Forestry Commission, will join city leaders to celebrate the designation with a ceremonial tree planting on Georgia Arbor Day, Feb. 18.
“As a city, we show our commitment to trees in a variety of ways,” Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch said. “I’m excited to introduce our newest initiative to grow our tree canopy. Beginning in the fall, we will bring the Trees Atlanta Front Yard Tree Program to Dunwoody. This program allows residents to have a tree planted on their property at little to no cost.”
Tree City USA provides the framework for community forestry management in cities and towns nationwide that meet certain requirements, including specific spending levels for urban forestry and planned Arbor Day celebrations. Since 2013, the City of Dunwoody has worked with Trees Atlanta and community volunteers to plant almost 2,000 trees in Dunwoody, including 100 during this year’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service.
Dunwoody will celebrate Arbor Day on Feb. 18 with the ceremonial planting of a white oak at 9 a.m. at Brook Run Park near the Barclay Road entrance to the multi-purpose fields. Representatives from the Dunwoody City Council, Dunwoody Parks & Recreation, Dunwoody Community Development and members of the Dunwoody Sustainability Committee will gather for the planting.
