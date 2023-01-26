Dunwoody professor selected for Carnegie African Fellowship

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Professor of Chemistry Paulos Yohannes, a teacher and researcher at the Georgia State University’s Perimeter College in Dunwoody, has been selected for the Carnegie African Diaspora Fellowship.
The Carnegie fellowship, funded by a grant from the Carnegie Corporation of New York, matches an African-born professor with an African university to work on research and teaching projects in Africa.
The fellowship has been awarded to 566 scholars since it started in 2013. Yohannes grew up in Ethiopia and will be the first professor from Georgia State to receive the Carnegie fellowship.
Yohannes is based in Dunwoody, and is the associate dean for Science, Technology Engineering and Math Research at Georgia State University Perimeter College. He will work with chemistry faculty at Georgia State University and Addis Ababa University in Ethiopia to analyze key healing ingredients in medicinal plants native to Ethiopia.
Addis Ababa University will send medicinal plants from Ethiopia to Georgia State’s Chemistry Department for analysis and testing. Yohannes plans to isolate specific ingredients in the plants for wider pharmaceutical use.
Yohannes will also create a graduate chemistry course on metals in medicine at Addis Ababa University.