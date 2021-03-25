DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Dunwoody Preservation Trust will host the family friendly Spring Fling: Fun at the Farm April 17 at Donaldson-Bannister Farm, 4831 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road.
The event replaces the annual Lemonade Days which was cancelled due to the pandemic.
Activities will include a petting zoo, children’s crafts, a self-guided lemon scavenger hunt, a best bonnet/hat contest, spring games and more. Dunwoody Chick-fil-A and Moondog Growlers will offer food and drink for purchase.
Online advance tickets for Spring Fling are $5 for Trust members and $8 for non-members. Children two and under free. On-site event-day tickets are $10 per person for adults and kids over two years.
Entry to the event is limited to allow for social distancing and will be based upon availability. For this reason, reservations are strongly recommended and may be made for three available time slots — noon to 1:30 p.m., 1:45 to 3:15 p.m. or 3:30 to 5:00 pm.
Face masks are strongly encouraged, and hand sanitizing stations will be spread throughout the property. Reservations are available at dunwoodypreservationtrust.org.
Free parking will be available at Independence Square office park located at the corner of Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Peeler Road and Shallowford Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.