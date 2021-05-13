DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody Preservation Trust has scheduled its next History Alive Program, “Fighting Fascism with Film,” for Saturday, May 15, 2021 from 9:30-11 a.m.
The presentation, given by John Thomas Scott, will detail how American filmmakers used both documentaries and feature films from 1941 to 1945 to support the war effort. The program will feature clips from movies such as “Mrs. Miniver,” “Casablanca,” and “They Were Expendable,” as well as clips from documentaries made by Hollywood directors such as John Ford and Frank Capra.
John Thomas Scott is a professor of history at Mercer University in Macon. He specializes in early American history, particularly the history of Trustee Georgia (1732-1752). His recently published book, “The Wesley’s and the Anglican Mission of Georgia, 1735-1738” (Lehigh Press), details the experiences of the Wesley brothers and other Anglican missionaries to the colony, focusing on the personal relationships that shaped their efforts.
His course offerings at Mercer include “American Film as Art and History,” in which he helps students see how films work both as art forms and as historical documents.
History Alive will be held at the Donaldson-Bannister Farm, 4831 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338, outside under a tent covering the barn patio.
Admission is $5 for DPT members, $10 for non-members. No reservations required.
