Dunwoody Preservation Trust appoints new executive director

DUNWOODY, Ga. —Dunwoody Preservation Trust directors have appointed Dunwoody native Noelle Ross as the organization’s new executive director.

Ross brings a range of talents to the growing local non-profit. A graduate of the Marist School, she holds a bachelor’s degree in music from Oberlin College and is both a composer and classical singer who often performs with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chorus. She also holds a master’s degree in music education from the University of London Institute of Education.

For the past 16 years, she has held leadership and human resources management positions where she worked with adults and children as a trainer, teacher and director of children’s choral groups.

Outside of music, Ross said she is most talented in team building.

“DPT has a small paid staff and relies heavily on volunteers,” said David Long, board president. “We’re growing and changing fast and felt that Noelle’s experience as a team builder in a variety of environments made her a great fit for this newly expanded position.”

In her new role, Ross reports to the board of directors. In addition to managing the staff and leading the volunteers, she is tasked with executing the board’s vision, which includes expanding its services, growing its membership and building its donor and sponsor base.

As a Dunwoody native, Ross is very familiar with DPT’s activities including Lemonade Days, its largest annual fundraiser and a Dunwoody signature event held in April.

“My two daughters, ages 8 and 10, are excited by the prospect of attending all five days of Lemonade Days this year,” Ross said. “And I’m looking forward to helping move DPT into its newest phase and spread its recognition throughout the community.”

Ross invites anyone interested in joining, sponsoring or volunteering with DPT to contact her at the office at (770) 668-0401 or noelle@dunwoodypt.org.

— Sydney Dangremond