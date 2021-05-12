Dunwoody pop-up events celebrate diverse culture

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Dunwoody City Government sponsored a series of pop-up events May 7-9, bringing awareness to Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The events included a Lao Papaya salad demonstration, Japanese Art of Flower arrangement, Thai iced tea tastings, Thai coconut chicken soup tasting and a Laotian dance performance.
Residents and visitors experienced the cuisine and culture from local artists, chefs and performers. Additional events are expected to be announced this month.
One of the evening events included an Indian trio, who played three original compositions. One of the compositions, “Spirit of Dunwoody,” featured electric and acoustic guitars, along with a twin-drummed instrument, called a tabla. The tabla is played in popular and folk music of India and parts of south Asia.
The trio featured Jayanta Pathak on electric guitar, Anjaneya Sastry drummed the tabla and Dr. Eamon Dutta played an acoustic guitar.
All three local residents are part of a 12-member music group that fuses Eastern, Western and Middle Eastern into a palatable and chic listening experience. The group is working on an album called “Concoction” with World Music U.S.A., based in Dunwoody.
At age 14, Pathak began creating music and worked in Mumbai and London before moving to the U.S. His musical tenure includes composing and producing original soundtracks and background scores for American, Indian and British feature films. He has also worked on at least 40 albums.
“Everybody loves music, and every and different corner of the whole world that is so fantastic and beautiful has music,” Pathak said. “For me, being from the world music organization, I am more excited to let people know about how we can blend and get together and do something good.”
Sastry has played the tabla for 15 years and performs in Hindustani classical concerts.
Dutta, who is a psychiatrist at the Peachford Behavioral Health System, has played the guitar since age 9. He has played with Pathak and fusion bands in the Atlanta area for about 10 years.
The idea behind Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month is to place renewed focus on the Asian community for the culture it contributes to the country.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has charted an increase in hate crimes against Asian Americans since last year as the initial wave of COVID-19 cases surged in the U.S.
On March 16, a White gunman killed eight people at three spas in the metro Atlanta area. Six of the dead were Asian American women. Local residents held a vigil at Brook Run Park in Dunwoody to commemorate the deceased.
“Especially in light of recent events, we want to create an awareness and understanding of different cultures and heritages,” Dunwoody Business and Cultural Development Manager Rosemary Watts said. “We’re building on what already makes Dunwoody a diverse, cohesive and accepting community (and) hope these events bring people closer together.”
