Dunwoody police official faces second lawsuit

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Former Dunwoody Police Department Lt. Fidel Espinoza, who resigned in 2020 amid allegations of sexual misconduct, is facing a second lawsuit from a fellow former officer.
Former officer Bryan Castellanos and his wife Leila filed a personal injury suit on Feb. 17 against Espinoza, the Dunwoody Police Department, the city of Dunwoody, the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners and the Dunwoody Police Foundation. Three John Does are also listed as defendants in the suit.
The legal complaint, filed in the DeKalb County State Court, alleges that Espinoza began sending sexually explicit messages to Bryan Castellanos in 2017, and the messages were sent on “countless occasions.” It says Espinoza also took photos of Castellanos without his consent and sent harassing messages to Castellanos’ wife.
The complaint says the Castellanos suffered “emotional distress, inconvenience, humiliations and other indignities” as a result of Espinoza’s alleged behavior. It alleges that the city and police department “condoned, adopted and ratified” the behavior, saying they had “constructive knowledge” of Espinoza’s actions and failed to intercede.
The lawsuit seeks punitive damages against Espinoza and the other defendants.
The Dunwoody Police Department conducted an internal investigation of nearly 50 allegations of sexual harassment and professional misconduct against senior officers, including Espinoza, in 2020. Espinoza resigned before the probe concluded.
Castellanos and other officers reported during the probe that Espinoza had subjected them to repeated sexual harassment through unwanted advances and unsolicited photos. One officer, Brian Bolden, said he had issues with Espinoza dating back to 2013. The department placed Bolden under investigation last month after Bolden informed local media outlets about the arrest of former Sgt. Robert Parsons for DUI.
Another former officer, Roger Halstead, filed suit against Espinoza, Chief Billy Grogan and Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch in August 2020, but the case was dismissed in federal court. Halstead attempted to appeal the case, but the appeal was dismissed Feb. 23 after he failed to file an appellant’s brief on time, according to court records.