Dunwoody police fire officer linked to media leak

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A Dunwoody Police Department officer was fired March 23 after leaking news of a former sergeant’s January arrest for DUI to the media.

Ofc. Brian Bolden was placed on administrative leave for “public criticism” of the department Feb. 2 after he told media reporters that former Dunwoody Sgt. Robert Parsons was arrested for DUI Jan. 26. Parsons resigned the day after the arrest.

Dunwoody Police Chief Billy Grogan asked the Sandy Springs Police Department to handle the investigation into Bolden’s conduct.

The process culminated in a formal hearing between Bolden and Grogan on March 22. Bolden said during the hearing that he had not done anything wrong. He was fired the next day.

Bolden’s termination letter alleges that he misused his position to obtain Parsons’ booking photo from the DeKalb County Jail without going through proper channels.

But Bolden disputed that claim when questioned by the Sandy Springs Police Department. The Dunwoody Police administration used that denial to cite Bolden for violating the Dunwoody department’s policy on truthfulness.

The termination letter states Bolden did not violate the department’s policies on public criticism or confidentiality of department business. It also states Bolden did not violate city policy on breach of security or a Georgia law regarding making false statements to a government agency.

Another former Dunwoody officer, Austin Handle, posted audio from Bolden’s hearing on his TikTok page. Handle was fired from the department two years ago and now serves as vice chair of the Lamplighter Project, a national organization that encourages law enforcement officers to speak out against police corruption or injustice.

During the hearing with Grogan, Bolden asks in the recording how he misused his position. Another voice, which Handle identifies as Grogan, tells Bolden “this is not a question and answer session.”

Bolden issued a statement through Handle.

"If you listen to the audio, as it makes its rounds online, you will hear a scared police chief belittle me for doing nothing more than asking for clarification on how I broke the departmental policies,” Bolden said in a statement. “With the current policy, there remains no chance for anyone to contest the findings of such an investigation, which clearly shows a 'witch hunt' orchestrated by Dunwoody's Top Cop."

Dunwoody spokeswoman Jennifer Boettcher declined to comment on the firing, citing it as a personnel matter.

Bolden was one of several officers who spoke out against high-level police officials during a 2020 investigation that involved close to 50 allegations of sexual harassment and unprofessional conduct. Bolden spoke specifically against former Lt. Fidel Espinoza, who Bolden accused of sexual harassment. Espinoza resigned before the 2020 probe concluded.

Espinoza and the city have since faced lawsuits from two former officers accusing Espinoza of harassing them and accusing the city of ignoring the behavior. The city of Dunwoody has paid more than $400,000 for legal services to address personnel matters within the police department since 2020.

Bolden’s attorney, Howard Evans, attributed the department’s issues to a failure in leadership. He said he and Bolden, who is Black, plan to file a charge of discrimination with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.