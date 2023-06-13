Dunwoody Police Department launches transparency portal

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Policies, data and statistics compiled by the Dunwoody Police Department are now just a few clicks away, thanks to a new online portal the agency installed.
Dunwoody police officials announced May 30 the department has launched a “groundbreaking” Police Transparency and Data Sharing Initiative Web Page, which provides city residents, members of the media and any other interested parties access to a treasure trove of information about crime, use of force, officer complaints, overdose deaths and other items.
Dunwoody Police Chief Billy Grogan said the new initiative represents a major step toward building trust with the community and promoting transparency in law enforcement.
“This platform will empower citizens, promote dialogue, and enable our community to actively engage in the pursuit of justice,” Grogan said. “We hope this initiative will serve as a model for other jurisdictions and inspire positive changes nationwide."
Like many law enforcement agencies, the Dunwoody Police Department has long maintained a Police 2 Citizen daily bulletin page, which gives the public access to all police incidents, crime reports, traffic stops and arrests that are made in the city.
Officials said the department’s new transparency page will bolster the information provided by the P2C portal, providing monthly, yearly, and long-term updates to department trends.
Currently, the transparency page has yearly crime comparisons from 2009 to 2023, and three years of data from overdose deaths, arrests, citations, police pursuits, officer complaints and use of force. Yearly PDF reports for all of these items can be downloaded directly from the portal.
Calling the new transparency page a “window in a glass house,” department spokesman Sgt. Michael Cheek said these datasets represent the most requested open records items the department receives.
“We've always been pretty open and honest with our community … and we just wanted to make it even easier for the community to understand the police department,” Cheek said.
However, Cheek said the transparency portal is by no means a finished product. If residents have ideas for how it could be improved in the future, he said they want to know.
“This website is still a work in progress,” he said. “We're open to ideas.”