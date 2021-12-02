Dunwoody plans holiday events through December

DUNWOODY, Ga. — December has arrived, ushering in the holiday season. With family members or loved ones coming into town to visit and children taking a break from school, there will plenty of family-friendly events from which to choose.
Dunwoody residents can look forward to seasonal events sponsored by the city and organizations including the Dunwoody Nature Center and the Spruill Center for the Arts. Mark your calendars for these upcoming holiday outings:
Holiday Letters for Seniors
All month, residents can spread holiday cheer to seniors throughout local living communities. Decorated special mailboxes are placed at these locations to serve as the dropping point for any letters aimed to bring cheer. Letters will be collected and distributed for senior residents. Letters must be submitted via drop-off only with mailboxes open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. No letters will be accepted after noon Dec. 31.
Where: N. Shallowford Annex and the Dunwoody Cultural Arts Center
When: All month
Cost: Free
Contact: 678-382-6900
Holiday Lights Opening Night: Hollywood Holidays
Brook Run Park will be displaying light sets from classic holiday movies, including “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” and “A Christmas Story.” The nightly event is for all ages with a lighting ceremony beginning at 5 p.m. with free hot chocolate and special character appearances. Lights will go on at 6 p.m. This is perfect for movie-lovers who are ready to get into the holiday spirit.
Where: Brook Run Park
When: Dec. 1 to Dec. 27 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: 678-382-6700
Winter Animal Habits and Tracking
Parents and children are welcome to enjoy a guided walk through the Nature Center to learn about the forest’s native animals. As the weather cools, guests can observe the animals’ winter habits along the scenic trail. Guided by a naturalist, visitors are encouraged to keep an eye out for tracks and scat to discover what animals are nearby. This is perfect for nature lovers and outdoor adventurers. Masks are not required, and social distancing is encouraged. Register online at dunwoodynature.org.
Where: Dunwoody Nature Center
When: Dec. 4 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: 770-394-3322
Holiday Tasting & Late-Night Shopping
The holiday season means delicious food and gift shopping. For the nighttime event, attendees can enjoy hand-selected wine and cheese pairings as they shop local to find those perfect gifts. Adults can catch up on shopping, enjoy tasty treats and support local businesses all at once. Masks are not required but encouraged. For more information, visit spruillarts.org.
Where: Spruill Center for the Arts
When: Dec. 8 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: 770-394-3447
Handmade Gift Bazaar
This holiday gift event is perfect for art-lovers. Guests are invited to come and meet select artists and shop for unique gift items. If you are looking to find a gift that cannot be found in a store, this is the perfect opportunity to stand out. Attendees have the option to attend the Holiday Artists Market in-person, curbside pickup or online. For more information, visit spruillarts.org.
Where: Spruill Center for the Arts
When: Dec. 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: 770-394-3447
Winter Soulstice Yoga
In celebration of the winter solstice, members and guests are invited for a seasonal yoga session in the center’s peaceful atmosphere. Hosted by Kim Hobbs, the session promotes energy renewal and self-reflection. Held in the Lower Meadow of the Nature Center, participants are encouraged to practice social distancing. The one-hour session will be outdoors. Registration is required and participants must bring their own mat. The class will be postponed in the case of inclement weather. Register online at dunwoodynature.org.
Where: Dunwoody Nature Center
When: Dec. 21 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: $12 for non-members/$10 for members with code: DNCMemberYoga
Contact: 770-394-3322
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.