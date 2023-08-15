Dunwoody Planning Commission approves tighter drive-through restrictions

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody officials have advanced a measure strengthening local regulations on where and when drive-through facilities can be used, as part of a continuing effort to make the city more inviting to cyclists and pedestrians.
At an Aug. 8 Planning Commission meeting, members voted 5-0, with Commission Chair Thomas O’Brien and Vice-Chair Erika Harris absent, to recommend approving a zoning amendment making drive-through facilities for restaurants and other businesses a separate use, requiring a special land use permit.
In a presentation to the Planning Commission, Dunwoody Senior Planner Madalyn Smith said the city has multiple zoning districts where drive-throughs are allowed in certain circumstances, and other areas like Dunwoody Village, where they aren’t allowed at all.
If approved by the Dunwoody City Council at a future meeting, Smith said the ordinance would create a unified definition for what constitutes a drive-through and clearly stake out where they should be allowed with a special land use permit.
“The typical drive-through facility is not conducive to pedestrian-friendly environments,” she said. “It can lead to a lot of conflicts between pedestrians and cyclists at the points of ingress and egress.”
Smith said they also hope to curb negative impacts on traffic and pollution that drive-throughs can cause and encourage the city’s movement toward a more pedestrian-friendly environment.
“We're proposing to accomplish mitigating negative impacts with drive-throughs by classifying drive-throughs as a separate zoning category consistently throughout all of our different commercial zoning districts,” she said.
Under the proposed new ordinance, all existing businesses using drive-through facilities would be grandfathered in and would be considered “legal non-conforming.” Any new business seeking a drive-through will need to go through the city’s special land use permit process.
Before voting to approve the ordinance, Planning Commission Chair Pro Tempore Scott Brown said the city needs to be sure the new ordinance would restrict any curbside pickup options launched by businesses in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“All the curbside services have popped up over the last few years,” Brown said. “I just want to make sure that we wouldn’t be unnecessarily restricting any of those types of uses, through this language.”
With approval from the Planning Commission, the ordinance will be presented to the City Council at its Sept. 11 meeting for a final vote.