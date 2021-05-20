DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dr. Jessie Brutus-Darius, co-founder and president of Healthy Kids R Us, P.C., has announced his practice is opening COVID 19 vaccinations to everyone.
Healthy Kids R Us is a pediatric practice in Dunwoody and is part of the Children's Care Network.
Brutus-Darius noted that the Food & Drug Administration has issued emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to include those 12 to 15 years of age. He said Healthy Kids R Us has the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and J&J vaccines available.
Appointments can be arranged by calling 770-558-3150.
Healthy Kids R Us is at 11 Dunwoody Park, Suite 190, in Dunwoody.
