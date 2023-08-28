Dunwoody opens Winters Chapel Road bike path

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody city leaders have cut the ribbon on the first phase of the Winters Chapel Road multi-use trail project.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the 12-foot-wide pedestrian and bicycle path was held Aug. 28 at a site near Fountainbleau Way in Dunwoody.
“This new section on Winters Chapel is the city’s first path outside of the park trail system in the Brook Run/Georgetown areas,” Dunwoody Public Works Director Michael Smith said. “It is a significant step toward connecting the city from east to west.”
Phase 1 of the project includes a half-mile trail section on the west side of Winters Chapel between Dunwoody Club Drive and Charmant Place. The project added wider paths for multiple uses, new streetlights and landscaping, crosswalks and a new stormwater collection system.
Funding for the $1.6 million project phase was raised through the city’s special purpose local option sales tax.
Phase 2 of the project will be funded through federal grants and will extend the trail another half-mile from Charmant Place south to Peeler Road.
