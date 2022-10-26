Dunwoody OKs park plan, considers standard transparency policies

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody city officials are weighing adopting a technology policy designed to increase transparency in government communications.

The policy would require city employees to only use city email addresses and phones to conduct city business, which is standard practice in many government organizations.

Mayor Lynn Deutsch noted that she used her personal cellphone to discuss city business for nearly a decade until an open records request had her spending hours trying to find messages.

The discussion came at the Oct. 24 City Council meeting and coincidentally followed public comment from resident Joe Hirsch, who lodged a series of complaints about trying to gain access to public records.

Hirsch, a former City Council candidate, referenced an incident months ago in which he says he requested the text messages of City Manager Eric Litton and was told that the messages were no longer retrievable after Litton recently switched phones.

He said he also failed in his attempts to track down communications and an official police report concerning a dispute between a Dunwoody police officer and a local business. He said his requests for text messages went unfulfilled, even though a phone bill invoice showed texts made on the phone the day of the alleged incident.

Hirsch accused city staff and those responsible for carrying out the Georgia Open Records law of failing to perform their duties.

Park site approved

Also at the meeting, the City Council approved the master plan for a future park at 5435 Roberts Drive, the site of the former Austin Elementary School. The park will include a nature trail, tennis and pickleball courts, public art, a children's sensory ADA-compliant playground and multi-use sports fields. Councilmembers discussed potential ways to paint the turf for different sports on the multi-use fields, ultimately deciding to reconvene on the subject.

After hearing from multiple concerned residents, City Council decided to table a vote on approving the plans for another future park on Vermack Road. While no attendees had problems with the construction of the park itself, several took issue with a proposed trail that would run through a section of the park, connecting the Village Mill and Heritage at Dunwoody neighborhoods. Residents expressed concerns about increased traffic, lack of privacy, littering and potential crime. One resident asked the city to release data from an electronic survey that the city posted online in 2021 regarding the park’s construction.

In other business at the meeting, councilmembers approved the proposed 2023 budget. The budget includes a 4 percent market adjustment for city staff and a 20 hike in healthcare costs from the 2022 budget. The budget allocates almost $6 million for various paths and road resurfacing.

The council also approved an application for the "Improving Neighborhood Outcomes in Disproportionally Impacted Communities" grant, which uses leftover COVID-19 state fiscal recovery funds to benefit low-income communities. If the grant is awarded, the city will use the funds to construct a multi-use trail connecting Eidson Road and Cherry Hill Lane.

Upcoming items

Several items were introduced for discussion without formal action.

One such item dealt with the possibility of easing alcohol licensing requirements. Planning & Zoning Manager Paul Leonhardt discussed the possibility of lowering the requirements businesses must meet to sell liquor in Dunwoody, taking special care to ensure no nightclubs pop up as an unintended consequence.

Currently, businesses that sell liquor in Dunwoody must garner at least 60 percent of their income from food sales. One of the main proposed changes would lower that ratio to 50 percent and allow for other non-restaurant businesses to follow a similar model.

The Dunwoody Village Street Grid Project was also discussed. The project aims to turn existing parking lot space into street connections through the Dunwoody Village Shopping Center. The property owner, Regency Centers, plans to match the city's $600,000 investment, and Mayor Deutsch suggested that Regency pave their lot and include more parking and greenspace as a part of the project.