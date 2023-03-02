Dunwoody OKs $100,000 settlement with North Shallowford Road tenants

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody has approved two $50,000 settlements with tenants of a city-owned property on North Shallowford Road, ending court eviction cases and allowing sale of the property for $7.78 million to proceed.
At its Feb. 27 meeting, the Dunwoody City Council voted unanimously to settle cases in DeKalb County State Court with Dr. Alan Miller and Dr. Jada Moore-Ruffin, tenants of 4553 North Shallowford Road in Dunwoody, making way for a sale of the 21,661-square-foot property to Summit Healthcare Group LLC.
City Attorney Ken Bernard said the settlement agreements will “buy the city peace” and resolve their tenancy issues without waiting on the lengthy court eviction process, which could take months or years.
Bernard said officials still believe they are justified in their attempt to evict Miller and Moore-Ruffin from the property, but waiting for the court to resolve the issue isn’t in the city’s best interests.
“We can wait and prove a point and try to win the battle,” Bernard said. “But you're gonna lose the [Summit Healthcare Group] deal because of the economy, their commitments … They want to get this to close. We want to help them and help the city.”
Dunwoody became entangled in the dispute over tenancy after taking possession of the 4553 North Shallowford Road property and another property at 4555 North Shallowford Road, which had several existing leases and tenants.
When the lease agreements ended in October 2022 and Dunwoody took possession of the buildings, several tenants allegedly refused to leave.
“The city is not a landlord. But when it bought the property, it became a landlord because there was a long lease on the property,” he said.
As part of the settlements, the city will pay each tenant $50,000 and will vacate the property in early March.
Bernard said they expect to close on the sale to Summit Healthcare Group by March 8.
Councilmembers did not address the evictions directly, but Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch said the problems they are experiencing with the DeKalb County Court System are well-known and widespread.
“We don't run the court system in DeKalb, but you elect three people that do,” Deutsch said. “If you have concerns about how the court system is working or not working, please share with them.”