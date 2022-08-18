Dunwoody officials respond to tree cutting concerns

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Maintaining city trees while tackling road and stormwater issues has challenged Dunwoody officials as residents raise concerns of losing their green canopy.
Tree protection bylaws are included in Dunwoody’s Code of Ordinance, Comprehensive Land Use Plan, and Sustainability Plan underlining the No Net Loss of Trees policy.
Director of Community Development Richard McLeod said the city takes its tree population seriously.
“The No Net Loss of Trees policy applies to public-owned land where every tree that is taken down for construction or because the tree is dying or diseased, or whatever the reason, we plant one tree for every tree that is removed,” he said. “That is not an inch for every inch that is removed but a tree for a tree.”
With every public project, the city works to limit the impact to tree canopy, McLeod said, but removing trees can be necessary, whether it’s to alleviate the impact of roots, proper placement or due to trees dying or becoming diseased.
The city currently has a surplus total of 445 trees (meaning it has planted 445 more trees than it has removed), McLeod said. That total does not include trees planted this year.
The city takes different approaches to following its tree policies, depending on the circumstance.
Replacement at other location
For the Chamblee-Dunwoody/Womack Road intersection improvements, trees cut along Womack will be replaced with plantings at another location.
“The primary purpose of the intersection project is to improve traffic flow by adding a left turn lane from Womack Road to Chamblee Dunwoody,” Public Works Director Michael Smith said.
The sight line for drivers turning from Womack Road will also be improved so the No Right Turn on Red restriction can be removed. To make room for the left turn lane, Womack Road is being widened toward the library side. The slope is being cut back and replaced with a retaining wall along the edge of the library parking lot.
As part of the project, the stormwater drainage along Chamblee Dunwoody Road must be improved, and the older 4-foot-wide sidewalk will be replaced with a 6-foot-wide sidewalk. Construction cost is $2.1 million.
The prevalence of utilities near the intersection will probably limit planting opportunities, but trees will be replanted elsewhere in the city to replace the ones removed in accordance with the city’s No Net Loss of Tree Policy, Smith said.
Incorporating trees into design
Peeler Road sidewalk project, completed in 2021, incorporated existing trees into the design.
The project involved drainage enhancements, bike lanes on both sides of the street, and flash beacon crosswalks for Brook Run Park access.
“This was an unusual design, but it’s one that allowed us to save trees and enhance the aesthetics by preserving the trees and natural drainage along the edge of the park.” Smith said.
The cost for the project was $1.3 million.
McLeod said the No Net Loss of Trees policy is important to maintain Dunwoody’s Tree City USA designation.
“As Dunwoody strives to become more pedestrian and bike-friendly, we face some tough choices and carefully evaluate any tree removed,” he said. “Overall, our policies support a green city with plenty of trees and tree coverage to go around for everyone.”
McLeod said the cost of tree replacement comes from the city’s general fund budget, and developers pay into the tree recompense if they’re unable to replant trees removed for projects on their properties.
Dunwoody is also a part of the Front Yard Tree Planting Program and One Million Trees initiative with Trees Atlanta.