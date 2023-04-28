Dunwoody officials postpone decision on trails plan

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody officials have chosen to delay their decision on a recent draft of the Dunwoody Trail Master Plan, citing concerns about potential effects on homes, projected costs and which project to begin with.

More than two months after a contentious town hall meeting in which angry residents came out to oppose parts of the trail plan, representatives from the nonprofit PATH Foundation offered the Dunwoody City Council updated plans April 24 for how the city might initiate a multi-use trail system.

The revised Dunwoody Trail Master Plan proposes building a 68.7-mile, multi-purpose walking and biking trail system, connecting countless Dunwoody neighborhoods, nine city parks, 11 schools, seven shopping centers and two MARTA stations.

PATH Foundation officials said the revised draft was developed with a tremendous amount of input from residents and community leaders and represents the opinions of nearly every demographic in Dunwoody.

“We had parents and seniors, we had children, we had community leaders come up and say how important this plan is to them and their vision of the future,” PATH Foundation Senior Planner Eric Ganther said. “We also have had homeowners who reminded us of the challenge of building trails in a community that is pretty filled out. We want you to know that this trail map reflected substantial feedback from the community, and we adjusted it along the way.”

The 88-page draft divides Dunwoody into four sections; North, West, Central and East, and it breaks down how construction of 12-foot side paths, raised one-way cycle tracks, and traffic calming measures on existing streets might impact each area.

Officials said that when the trail system is completed, over 70 percent of Dunwoody residents will be within a 10-minute walk of a trail connection.

PATH Foundation officials estimate full construction for Phase 1 and 2 of the master plan would cost nearly $50 million, plus land costs and other expenses. The phases would add more than 8 miles of trails to the North, East and West sections over 10 years.

Nearly $11 million of the cost would be allocated to the system’s “model project,” a 1.5-mile greenway trail along Nancy Creek from Ashford Dunwoody Road to Two Bridges Park.

“This project is the North Nancy Creek Greenway, and we think it's going to be a beautiful addition to your community,” Ganther said. “Something that you'll be proud to say that you participated in making happen.”

Locals comment on draft

In contrast to the February meeting, which was marked by a cascade of comments from angry and concerned residents, the City Council heard a more diverse range of opinions on the trail master plan April 24.

Comments for and against the plan were split almost evenly, but notably, those speaking in opposition shared new and different concerns from those aired previously.

Many opponents were residents of the Brooke Farm subdivision on the city’s eastern edge, which would potentially be included in the plan as a small side trail. This proposal is almost unanimously opposed by homeowners, residents said.

“The plan clearly shows an extension from Waterford Park into Brook Farm-owned property, HOA-owned property,” Brooke Farm resident Lisette Warren told councilmembers. “In just three days, we have collected well over 50 percent of homeowners’ signatures opposing access to our property.”

Several other residents shared a more general opposition to the plan.

“I believe that Dunwoody has many miles of sidewalks and bike lanes already and doesn’t need any more,” Ellen Davidson said.

On the flip side, trail plan supporters were represented largely by Dunwoody’s bicycling community, and nearly all residents spoke in favor of the plan’s safety and connectivity aspects.

“The Mount Vernon corridor is a key piece of the trail that connects Brookhaven, Sandy Springs, Roswell and Alpharetta,” Dunwoody resident Donna Cardenas said. “I feel like if we don't participate in this, we're going to just be left behind.”

Other supporters praised the trail plan’s foresight and said Dunwoody residents for generations to come will benefit greatly from the plan’s completion.

“I'm a first-generation Mexican American,” trail plan supporter Leslie Ramirez said. “I've worked in Dunwoody for part of my young life, and now I have the opportunity to let you guys know how amazing it would be for our youth coming forward after us for many generations, to have the opportunity to have these safe, equitable spaces, that the whole community can benefit from.”

Council delays decision

Following the public comments, the Dunwoody City Council ultimately chose to postpone their decision on the trail master plan due to concerns over multiple items in the plan.

After Ganther and PATH Foundation Executive Director Greta deMayo’s presentation, City Councilman John Heneghan spoke about flaws he sees in the draft plan.

Among Heneghan’s concerns were questions about the potential impacts on existing homeowners, traffic safety on Mt. Vernon Road, how traffic calming measures would work and whether trial construction will affect the existing tree canopy.

“I believe this document needs to be further vetted, tweaked and tightened up to accurately document the desires of our community, especially as related to residential districts,” he said. “I really don't think this draft report is ready for prime time, let alone ready for approval and full implementation.”

In response, Ganther and deMayo said Heneghan’s concerns were valid, but are unnecessary at this point in the planning process.

“This is a master plan, it isn’t a detailed engineering,” Ganther said. “A lot of your questions are very detailed and engineering-oriented, which are valid, but we're not at that stage.”

Once the master plan is approved, Dunwoody officials and residents will have many opportunities to examine specific details of the plan, as individual projects are proposed, funded, and taken through the planning process.

“Once we do start moving projects forward, we will work directly again with the community … to continue to give us on that more detailed level that you're talking about,” deMayo said.

Citing comments from Brooke Farm neighborhood residents, Heneghan and Councilman Tom Lambert asked PATH Foundation representatives to remove the trail section that would enter the neighborhood, along with portions that appear to enter the City of Doraville.

To close out the presentation, Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch said it was a “good first discussion” on the draft, but the plan requires more conversation and work before it will be ready for approval.

Deutsch also said she was “taken aback” by the projected costs and wasn’t thrilled by the PATH Foundation’s choice for the Nancy Creek Greenway as a model project. Deutsch said she believes the model project needs to be more visible and practical.

“I'd like us to focus on Dunwoody Village or Perimeter Center with this project,” she said. “Not because I don't think it sounds lovely, but I think it's not highly visible ... We need to connect people to Dunwoody Village or we need to invest strongly in the Perimeter area.”

Deutsch said she thinks most residents come down in favor of prioritizing the Dunwoody Village area.

The mayor said city staff will reexamine the master plan draft and provide guidance for how it should be altered. The trail master plan will be placed back on the City Council agenda for further review sometime in May, she said.