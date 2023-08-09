Dunwoody officials pass 2023 property tax rate

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Dunwoody City Council has approved a tax rate of 3.040 mills, which could cause some homeowners to see higher tax bills this year.
Elected officials held three public hearings over June and July to discuss the millage rate but received basically no public comments.
At each of the hearings, Assistant City Manager Jay Vinicki said Dunwoody’s property tax rate will remain at 3.040 mills for the second year, but tax bills are expected to increase by 1.57 percent for some homeowners this year, due to annual property reassessments.
Dunwoody’s millage rate is capped by city charter at 3.040 mills. With property values generally increasing each year, the city has the option to roll back the tax rate to generate the same revenues as the prior year, or it can maintain the same millage rate, which generally brings in more money because property values have risen.
Because the city decided against the revenue-neutral rollback rate of 2.993 mills, owners of a typical Dunwoody home can expect a city property tax bill of about $296, or 81 cents a day, Vinicki said.
“Eighty-one cents in taxes a day. Let that sink in for a second how small that number is, in the big scheme of things,” he said. “Dunwoody's aggregate rate is the lowest of all DeKalb County cities.”
Based on 2022 numbers from DeKalb County, Dunwoody has the lowest mill levy among the county’s 13 cities. Residents still pay a county tax rate of 20.81 mills, which, while unchanged from last year, is expected to increase tax bills by 8.5 percent. DeKalb County Schools adopted a slightly lower rate than last year, 22.98 mills, but it is still expected to increase the average tax tab by more than 13 percent.
Residents may have already received their annual assessment notices, but these are not their tax bills and may not include all eligible exemptions, DeKalb County Tax Commissioner Irvin J. Johnson said in a statement.
After millage rates are finalized and a total county tax digest is approved by the Georgia Department of Revenue, the DeKalb County Tax Commissioner’s office will begin sending out property tax bills in mid-August.