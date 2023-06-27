Dunwoody officers cleared in 2022 Perimeter Center shooting

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Investigators have cleared two Dunwoody police officers of any wrongdoing from an officer-involved shooting near Perimeter Mall in late 2022.
Dunwoody Police Sgt. Michael Cheek said June 20 that internal investigations by their department and the Sandy Springs Police Department have ruled Det. Jordan Laverty and Officer Eddie Estes were justified in using deadly force against an armed suspect on Dec. 8, 2022.
Prior to the shooting, officers were called to 124 Perimeter Center West at about 3 p.m., responding to a “trouble unknown call” and reported finding an armed suspect at the scene. The suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at the officers, Cheek said at the time.
“The two officers on scene fired shots at the suspect and missed him,” he said. “Moments later, the offender was taken into custody without further incident.”
Neither the officers nor the suspect were injured in the shooting, but the Dunwoody Police Department submitted the incident for independent review from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Sandy Springs Police Department.
Cheek said the GBI declined to investigate the incident because there were no injuries, but the Sandy Springs Police Department agreed to investigate.
“Their review was done concurrently with Dunwoody’s and resulted in the same findings,” Cheek said. “All documents have been forwarded to the Dekalb County DA’s Office for their review.”