Dunwoody neighbors try to muzzle Camp Run-A-Mutt

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The City of Dunwoody has reached an agreement with Camp Run-A-Mutt following multiple noise complaints from nearby residents.

The business, which opened in May 2018, touts itself as the premier cage-free dog day care and boarding with 11,000 square feet for dogs to play and socialize. In 2021, it was voted in the Georgia Business Journal as the best dog day care and boarding in Dunwoody.

But on March 1, the city and Camp Run-A-Mutt filed a consent order in municipal court, limiting the hours the dogs are allowed to be outside.

The consent order states Camp Run-A-Mutt will restrict the dogs to outdoor activities between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and no dogs will be allowed outside for outdoor activities on Sunday. “Outdoor activities” do not include a single, non-barking, supervised dog that was taken outside to use the bathroom.

Additionally, the consent order states Camp Run-A-Mutt will strengthen its policy on barking dogs so that if a dog barks three times, it will draw immediate attention from a handler, and if the dog barks a fourth time, it will be restricted indoors for the remainder of the day.

“This agreement shall not be construed as an admission by the respondent that a nuisance has occurred,” the order states.

A hearing was initially scheduled on March 1 for the city’s petition to abate a public nuisance, but both parties agreed on the consent order the night before. A status conference is slated for Sept. 14 to determine whether there will be a hearing on the matter.

Neighbors voice complaints

Nearby residents have been up in arms over Camp Run-A-Mutt ever since the business announced plans to open at the former Dunwoody Academy child day care center in the back of the Shops of Dunwoody in 2017.

At the time, residents argued they were worried the loud barking would carry into their backyards and potentially drive down property values. But while city code allows commercial property, including animal care facilities, to be within 100 feet of residential property, the closest residence to Camp Run-A-Mutt is more than 200 feet away.

Records show neighbors from Trailridge Way in the affluent Dunwoody West neighborhood submitted several complaints about the dogs’ “habitual barking” at Camp Run-A-Mutt to the city’s Planning and Zoning Division on May 24, 2021.

City of Dunwoody spokeswoman Jennifer Boettcher said that case was handled separately from the nuisance filing on March 1.

Code Enforcement Supervisor Shane Peeples issued Camp Run-A-Mutt a verbal warning as a result of the neighbors’ complaints, and in June 2021, the Planning and Zoning Division cited Camp Run-A-Mutt to appear in Dunwoody Municipal Court for possible noise violations.

The city states this is the highest level of enforcement the Code Compliance Division can take.

Facility spent $10,000 to mitigate sound

While the matter was still pending, Camp Run-A-Mutt took several steps to be a “good neighbor” and spent upwards of $10,000 in sound mitigation measures to address the complaints.

In a letter sent to the Dunwoody City Council and city staff in August 2021, Shaun Adams, a former attorney with Andersen, Tate and Carr, stated that Camp Run-A-Mutt maintained that any noise stemming from the property during acceptable hours of operation fell within the reasonable noise expectation of a doggy day care with outdoor facilities of its size and scope.

“Despite this,” Adams stated, “the client desires to be a good neighbor and a continued asset to the Dunwoody community and has worked diligently to implement sound mitigation measures that do not alter the service and care that their customers expect when leaving their dogs with them during the day.”

Adams stated that after the complaints were filed, Camp Run-A-Mutt hired a professional to educate the handlers on techniques to reduce barking, purchased additional equipment and toys to keep the dogs entertained and proceeded to send unruly dogs home.

The business also hired more staff, started using silent dog whistles, conducted research and review of best practices for similar dog day cares, started offering private training for customers to help them control dog barking and installed misters to keep dogs cool and settled during warm days.

Additionally, Camp Run-A-Mutt installed acoustiblok, a type of soundproofing insulation and acoustic insulation, on the back fence to block noise directed toward the nearby neighborhood. Adams stated the acoustiblok typically takes 8 to 12 weeks for production, but Camp Run-A-Mutt paid to have it expedited and installed.

Adams stated Camp Run-A-Mutt received more than 45 letters and emails from customers in support of their operation and the service they provide to the surrounding community soon after the complaints were filed.

In December 2021, Camp Run-A-Mutt pleaded no contest, and the city dropped all fines based on the cost the business spent on noise mitigation measures.

Camp Run-A-Mutt’s attorneys did not respond to the Crier’s request for comment on the March 1 public nuisance filing by press time on March 21.