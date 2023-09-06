Dunwoody Nature Center to host butterfly event weekend

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody Nature Center officials are preparing for an upcoming weekend of butterfly events and fun opportunities for all ages.
The Dunwoody Nature Center’s Butterfly Experience 2023 begins Friday, Sept. 8 with Butterflies & Brews, a night of food, drinks, live music, artisan vendors and live butterflies, for Dunwoody residents over the age of 21.
Residents are welcome to come and have up-close encounters with various butterfly species while enjoying a fun date night, or night out at the nature center.
Tickets for the event are $60 for non-members and $50 for members and can be purchased by visiting dunwoodynature.org. Admission includes a “delicious picnic meal,” two drink tickets and unlimited access to the butterfly tents.
The weekend event will continue on Saturday, Sept. 9 and 10, with the all-day, family-friendly Butterfly Experience 2023, featuring crafts, animal shows and interactions, educational programs, music and magic performances and more.
Acts scheduled for the weekend event include Nature’s Echo, Mr. Greg’s Musical Madness, Mr. Jim’s Party Animals, the Feed & Seed Band and C. Magic Happen.
Tickets for the event are about $18 per person and are sold for 15-minute increments inside the butterfly tents.
Learn more about this event, buy tickets and see the performance schedule by visiting dunwoodynature.org.