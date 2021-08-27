Dunwoody Nature Center hires new executive director

DUNWOODY, Ga. – The Dunwoody Nature Center has a new executive director.

Nancy Longacre, who has spent the last 19 years in the non-profit world, succeeds Michael Cowen, who retired earlier this year.

Longacre was most recently the director of development with the Anti-Cruelty Society, a Chicago nonprofit, and for eight years prior to that, the executive director of PAWS Atlanta. She also held several roles at the Georgia Center for Non-Profits from 2004 to 2010.

She said the combination of the solid foundation that has been built by her predecessors, along with her appreciation of the mission of the Dunwoody Nature Center, made the job so appealing,

“It’s an absolute jewel and a gift to not only the Dunwoody community, but also to the Atlanta metropolitan area,” Longacre said. “The fact that the organization has a strategic plan and a solid mission statement makes it really easy to ensure its success for the near and long-term future.”

Longacre, a Roswell resident, began working at the 22-acre park off Roberts Drive on Aug. 14 and hit the ground running with the center’s annual Butterfly Festival, which was stretched into a four-day event in order to adhere to COVID-19 social distance protocols.

“We had more than 2,500 people attend the event, and I believe that it was a great success,” she said. “With the 600 monarch butterflies and all the nature around it, it was a wonderful time.”

Next on the agenda for Longacre and her staff is the center’s biggest fundraising event, Monarchs & Margaritas, on Sept. 18. Tickets, which are $100 per person, are still available. The event will be held under the stars and feature live music, food stations, and a silent and live auction.

For more information about the Dunwoody Nature Center, visit www.dunwoodynaturecenter.org.