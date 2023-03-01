Dunwoody names Richard Platto finance director

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody officials announced Feb. 13 that Acting Finance Director Richard Platto has been confirmed as the city’s official finance director.
Platto took up the role of acting finance director when former director Linda Nabers became ill and stepped down from her position in late 2022. Nabers, who served as finance director since 2019, died of cancer on Feb. 4, officials said.
According to Dunwoody City Manager Eric Linton, Nabers was beloved by her staff and worked closely with Platto to prepare for his appointment.
“[Platto] is excited about the position, but he hates the way he’s coming into it,” Linton said. “The staff has been very supportive of Linda, and Linda was always very supportive of her staff … She will be deeply missed.”
Before taking over as acting finance director, Platto served as assistant director of the department since 2020. Previously he served as finance director for the City of Doraville, as controller for the City of Smyrna and in the public sector for Southern Company, Siemens, Cox Communications and Deloitte & Touche.
“I have every confidence that Richard will continue to provide outstanding service as the city’s new finance director,” Linton said. “We all miss Linda and know that Richard and his team will maintain the high standards she set.”
Over the course of her life, Nabers served in various different finance positions for city and county governments in the Atlanta area, including Rockdale County and the cities of Stockbridge and Brookhaven.
In December, Nabers was honored with Dunwoody’s inaugural Shining Star Award, which officials said is given to people who demonstrate leadership and commitment daily.
“Linda was a strong leader and great example to all of us,” Platto said. “She left a lasting legacy, and we’re determined to carry it on. I’m honored to serve Dunwoody in this new role.”
Nabers is survived by many friends and family members. A memorial service to honor her life was held Feb. 11 in the chapel of Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors in McDonough.