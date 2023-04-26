Dunwoody Municipal Court offers May amnesty program

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Dunwoody Municipal Court will offer amnesty to individuals for certain alleged violations in an effort to settle outstanding court cases and reduce local arrests.
The Dunwoody Municipal Court amnesty program will be held throughout May, giving residents a chance to clear their names and get rid of active warrants for certain offenses by paying fines and court fees.
“During Amnesty Month last year, we disposed of more than 50 failure-to-appear and warrant status cases,” Dunwoody Municipal Court Clerk Norlaundra Huntington said. “Some people may think this is a trick, but it’s not. Our only goal is to encourage people to come back to court by easing their financial burden.”
Past-due traffic citations and active bench warrants for failure to appear in court will be forgiven if individuals pay their fines in full and set future court dates to appear before a judge when required, officials said.
Cash, money order, cashier checks and credit cards will be accepted to pay fines.
Those interested in taking advantage of the program can visit the Dunwoody Municipal Court located at 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road Monday, Tuesday or Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For more information about this program, contact the Dunwoody Municipal Court at 678-382-6973.