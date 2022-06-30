Dunwoody Municipal Court offering amnesty in July

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Dunwoody Municipal Court is offering an amnesty program during July to individuals with past-due traffic citations and/or active bench warrants for failing to appear in court.
The goal is to settle outstanding violations with the court and reduce arrests.
Dunwoody Municipal Court Clerk Norlaundra Huntington said the program is timely because it is designed to encourage people to go back to court while easing their financial burden.
“Some people may think this is a trick, but it’s definitely not,” Huntington said.
Those who want to participate can walk into the Dunwoody Municipal Court at 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road on Mondays, Tuesdays or Fridays between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
If individuals pay their fines in full, all contempt fees will be forgiven. Additionally, if the individual’s offense(s) requires a mandatory court appearance, they will be granted a future court date to appear before a judge, and all warrants will be cleared and warrant fees forgiven.
Accepted forms of payment include cash, money order, cashier checks and credit cards (Visa and MasterCard only). No personal checks will be accepted. For more information, call 678-382-6973.
— Chamian Cruz