Dunwoody moves MLK Day volunteer projects to Feb. 5

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody will hold its sixth annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service on Feb. 5.

Volunteer projects were initially scheduled on MLK Day, but the city postponed them due to weather concerns.

Available projects for volunteer participation are:

Cleanup at Dunwoody Nature Center, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The project involves weeding, mulching and removing invasive species. Volunteers must be 12 or older. To register, email Mary O’Kerne at maryo@dunwoodynature.org.

The project involves weeding, mulching and removing invasive species. Volunteers must be 12 or older. To register, email Mary O’Kerne at maryo@dunwoodynature.org. Cleanup at Brook Run Community Garden, 9 a.m.-noon. The project includes installing edging around kiwi beds, digging a shallow trench and weeding out beds. To register, email Cyndi McGill at DCGOBrookRunPark@gmail.com.

The project includes installing edging around kiwi beds, digging a shallow trench and weeding out beds. To register, email Cyndi McGill at DCGOBrookRunPark@gmail.com. Picnic table restoration at Brook Run Park, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The project involves cleaning, painting and sealing picnic tables with provided materials. To register, visit bit.ly/dunreccatalog.

The city will also host a tree planting with Trees Atlanta, a daffodil planting with The Daffodil Project and picnic table restoration at Crema Espresso Gourmet, but volunteer registration is full for these projects.

As part of Dunwoody’s celebration of MLK Day, the city pledged to collect 55,000 pounds of food for the Community Assistance Center and Malachi’s Storehouse between Dec. 1 and Jan. 17. The city did this in partnership with the Dunwoody-Atlanta chapter of Jack and Jill of America.