Dunwoody may ease alcohol sale restrictions

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody officials are considering changes to the city’s alcohol ordinance that would foster growth of a new sector of businesses that are springing up.

Planning and Zoning Manager Paul Leonhardt told the City Council Aug. 22 that there has been large growth in the "personal service and entertainment providers" sector, and Dunwoody may want to land some of the business.

These businesses fall into the model of offering an activity or experience while allowing patrons to drink, such as with "Paint and Sip" and axe-throwing establishments.

Leonhardt said that these establishments typically derive a significant portion of their sales from alcohol. They differ from bars or nightclubs because selling alcohol is not the primary use of the establishment.

The issue most recently came up when a barbershop wanted to set up shop in Dunwoody with a business model of selling bourbon as patrons get a haircut, Leonhardt said.

“From time to time, there’s businesses that want to come to Dunwoody and that want to provide certain services that we can’t accommodate right now because of the way our alcohol ordinance is written,” Leonhardt said.

Dunwoody currently allows the sale of liquor in restaurants, but only if 60 percent of the sales come from food, Leonhardt said. In practice, this prevents bars and other establishments whose primary function would be to sell alcohol.

Leonhardt presented two possible avenues. The first option would be to lower the food sale requirement to 50 percent.

Leonhardt called the current restriction “conservative” when compared to surrounding cities like Sandy Springs, Alpharetta and Chamblee that have opted for the 50 percent threshold.

The second option would be to allow new categories of businesses to sell liquor drinks, specifically the “personal service and entertainment providers.”

In order to curtail unintended negative impacts, Leonhardt’s presentation proposed a few mitigating measures, such as earlier required closing hours, minimum sales of their sold service or exclusion of “problematic uses” such as massage and other “adult use” establishments.

City Council did not voice immediate opposition to easing restrictions. Instead, members raised questions that the matter would require further study before it could be considered for a vote.

Councilman John Heneghan said that before any changes were made to the ordinance, he wanted tangible reasons for the reduction to a 50/50 split on food and alcohol sales and an explanation of how businesses will actually be affected.

“It's something to think about…I'm not against making some tweaks and some changes and allowing some amenities to some of these places to open and thrive,” Heneghan said. “But it's got to be carefully done and give me reasons why, and it should be kind of controlled to the appropriate parts of the city.”

Councilman Joe Seconder also wanted more information, specifically whether or not there were other Georgia cities with similar legal codes for alcohol and the personal service and entertainment providers.

Seconder said he would like to have law enforcement involved in the discussion.

Mayor Lynn Deutsch agreed, saying police need to have a say in the matter.

Deutsch requested that the topic be brought back to the City Council for more discussion when city staff had more information.

“I think it's fine to explore this and come back,” Deutsch said. “I think the police need to be involved.”