Dunwoody marks 11th “Tree City” designation

DUNWOODY, Ga — For the 11th year in a row, the City of Dunwoody has been recognized with the Tree City USA distinction, given each year to cities that demonstrate their commitment to growing tree cover and environmental change.
To celebrate Arbor Day and being recognized as a Tree City for over a decade, city leaders met at the Dunwoody Cultural Arts Center Feb. 17, and planted a ceremonial October Glory Red Maple tree, which will grow and thrive for decades.
“The saying is, when was the best time to plant a tree? 50 years ago. When's the second best time? Today,” Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch said. “This tree will grow and be enjoyed by all our visitors to the library and the Cultural Arts Center … It's a fine symbol of our commitment to trees in Dunwoody.”
Arbor Day was started in 1874 by concerned citizens in Nebraska who wanted more trees in their community, said Dave Long, urban and community forestry specialist with the Georgia Forestry Commission.
Since then, the holiday has spread “like a forest fire” and is now celebrated in all 50 states, he said.
“Unlike other holidays that celebrate something that has already happened, Arbor Day represents a hope for the future,” he said. The simple act of planting a tree, like we're doing today, represents a belief that the tree will grow to provide us with clean air and water, cooling shade, habitat for wildlife, healthier communities and endless natural beauty tree.”
To be recognized as a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation, communities must maintain a tree board or department, must have a community tree ordinance, must spend at least $2 per capita on urban forestry, and must celebrate Arbor Day.
More than 3,700 cities in the nation have been recognized with the Tree City distinction since its creation.
“We are committed to protecting our tree canopy and demonstrating what it means to be a Tree City,” Dunwoody Arborist Amy Bledsoe said. “Trees provide so many benefits to our community. They increase property values, reduce stress levels and provide wildlife with important habitats.”
To learn more about the Arbor Day Foundation and the Tree City USA award, visit arborday.org.