Dunwoody Lemonade Days Festival returns for 23rd season

DUNWOODY, Ga. — This spring, the five-day Lemonade Days Festival event will return to Dunwoody for its 23rd year, bringing fun, food, rides and shows to support the Dunwoody Preservation Trust.
The 2023 Lemonade Days Festival will be held at Dunwoody’s Brook Run Park from April 19 to April 23, featuring full-scale carnival rides, food-and-beverage vendors, pony rides, a petting zoo and the Dunwoody Idol contest.
Started in 1999 to help families affected by the 1998 tornado that ripped through Dunwoody, the festival has since grown into a highly anticipated event that attracts more than 30,000 people each year. Today the Lemonade Days Festival is the sole fundraiser for the Dunwoody Preservation Trust, and supports the historic 1870 Donaldson-Bannister Farm and numerous community events and programs for children and adults.
The festival will run from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Wednesday, April 19 to Friday, April 21; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 22; and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 23.
For more information on the Lemonade Days Festival visit http://dunwoodylemonadedays.org. Weather updates will be provided on Twitter @Lemonadedays.