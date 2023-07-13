Dunwoody leaders refine path for medical cannabis

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Ailing Dunwoody residents who need THC oils to treat a range of illnesses may be one step closer to having dispensaries just down the street.

At the July 10 Dunwoody City Council meeting, members discussed a possible zoning ordinance which would define how medical cannabis dispensaries would be regulated locally and a new map identifying four areas where they might be located.

If approved by the City Council at a future meeting, cannabis dispensaries could be opened in certain areas near Dunwoody’s borders with Sandy Springs, Brookhaven, Chamblee, Doraville and Peachtree Corners, tucked at least 1,000 feet away from schools and places of worship.

Since Georgia’s Hope Act was signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp in 2019, the possession and sale of low-level THC oil has been legalized as medicine for people with 17 specific medical conditions, like end-stage cancer.

Unlike traditional cannabis flower or THC oil purchased illegally on the street or in states where it’s legal, Georgia law stipulates legal low THC oil must contain less than 5 percent THC.

“This is not for recreational cannabis, not to get high like some type of recreational use. This is specifically only for medical purposes,” Deputy Community Development Director Paul Leonhardt said.

As with the Council’s last discussion in February, when a moratorium banning cannabis dispensaries in the city was extended until September , Leonhardt said they aren’t aware of any medical cannabis companies looking at Dunwoody for potential expansion. But with the recent opening of a dispensary in Marietta and rumors swirling of a potential unidentified Brookhaven dispensary, leaders have started to define local regulations.

“The State of Georgia has decided that medical cannabis is a valuable medical resource to residents,” Leonhardt said. “So now it's on us to identify how we want to make that product available to residents in the city.”

So far, the Georgia has issued two licenses for five dispensaries, Leonhardt said. One license has been issued to Truelieve for locations in Marietta, Macon and Pooler. The second license has been issued to Botanical Sciences, which has not announced its dispensary locations.

Eventually the current laws will allow 30 total dispensaries statewide, with many expected to be clustered around Metro Atlanta.

Dunwoody staff were able to visit the Trulieve Medical Marijuana Dispensary on Cobb Parkway in Marietta after it opened in April. Leonhardt said they were able to learn a lot from the visit, calling the dispensary, “unobtrusive” and without a large impact on the surrounding area.

Similarly, Dunwoody officials have learned from municipalities in Florida, where medical marijuana has been legal since 2014, under much more permissive laws.

Leonhardt said at the minimum, Dunwoody must require dispensaries to be 1,000 feet from public or private schools, and places of worship – a distance more than three times what is required for liquor stores.

Additionally, city staff have proposed placing a 2-mile spacing requirement on dispensaries, to prevent dispensary businesses from clustering in areas where sales are permitted.

However, Leonhardt said if the city does place strict requirements on medical cannabis businesses, it will likely push businesses out of the local market.

“Because we have this relatively hard cap right now, only 30 locations,” he said. “If we have regulations that are very stringent, they may not come to Dunwoody, but go to Sandy Springs. Due to the low number of licenses that exist statewide.”

No one in Sandy Springs government responded to requests for information about how the city plans to address the issue of medical cannabis businesses.

A location analysis map of Dunwoody shows potential dispensaries could be opened around Perimeter Center, on certain parcels near the Georgetown Square and I-285, and in southeast Dunwoody along Winters Chapel Road and Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.

“Even if we wanted to, we couldn't go lower than this,” Leonhardt said of the proposed regulations.

No action was taken on the item at the meeting and there were no public comments. However, several councilmembers shared their opinions after Leonhardt’s presentation.

Echoing the comments made by several members of the Dunwoody Planning Commission, who voted to approve the proposal at a meeting June 13, Post 6 Councilman John Heneghan said he is in favor and may support removing the 2-mile anti-clustering measure.

“This is medicine that people need for very serious medical conditions,” Heneghan said. “I'm in favor of approving this. I may be in favor of reducing that 2-mile limit, because based on what I'm seeing, even down to 1 mile, I'm not sure it allows too many extra.”

Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch, who also shared concerns about potential medical cannabis dispensaries at the February meeting, said she is still unconvinced that Dunwoody is right for these businesses.

Deutsch specifically said all examples of dispensary businesses they have seen so far run afoul of the city’s requirements on window transparency, which is a problem.

“What continues to concern me and what may make Dunwoody a ‘no’ location … is we have not yet ever seen an example of one of these where the windows are not fully covered and we don't allow that,” she said. “I say we try it with the current regulations and then if we need to make changes we can.”

Leonhardt said the proposal will return to the City Council’s agenda at a meeting in August.