Dunwoody leaders call for election on $60 million bond

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody residents will have the chance this November to vote on a $60 million bond to finance parks, greenspace and trail projects.

The Dunwoody City Council voted May 22 to approve a call for election on the bond that would complete four park projects and three trail projects over the next two decades.

City leaders said the bond targets nine projects culled from a wish list of more than 100 proposals gathered from years of discussion, community feedback and debate.

“There was nothing hasty about this decision,” Post 3 City Councilman Tom Lambert said. “For more than two years we have solicited community feedback, analyzed, debated or heard directly from our residents and evaluated to prioritize the capital needs of the city.”

The $60 million bond would include funding for Roberts Drive Park, Homecoming Park on Vermack Drive, construction of new softball fields, and upgrades to Waterford Park and Brook Run Park, Lambert said.

It will also fund the construction of multi-use trails from Chamblee Dunwoody Road through Dunwoody Village to Roberts Drive Park, continuing the Winters Chapel multi-use trail, and trails on North Peachtree Road and Mount Vernon Road.

Lambert said the city is in a strong financial place to take on the projects and the debt, which would be repaid over the span of about 20 years. The city has already accounted for how to maintain the projects once completed, he said.

For residents concerned about the city taking on the burden of a $60 million bond, he said that 70 percent of local government construction spending nationwide is financed by municipal bonds.

“Some people may be concerned that the issuance of debt by the city is an irresponsible or even radical idea, but in reality, bonds are the most common method used by cities across the nation to fund our capital (projects) and infrastructure needs,” he said.

Based on the city’s calculations, a typical Dunwoody homeowner will pay an extra $157.36 a year in taxes to cover bond payments. Approval of the bond referendum would constitute approval to increase the city’s millage cap of 3.04, “only to the extent necessary to repay the bonds.”

“Issuing general obligation bonds provides the most equitable method of financing these types of projects,” Lambert said. “Taxpayers of multiple generations will both benefit from and pay for these projects.”

After a discussion, the bond referendum was approved by a 6-1 vote with Post 6 Councilman John Heneghan opposed.

Heneghan said that his main concern was that both portions of the bond, the parks and trails, had been packaged together into one ballot question, rather than separated into two items that might pass or fail independently.

“At the retreat, I was asking that we have two questions, for both parks or trails or transportation and break them out to make sure the citizens could make decisions,” he said. “It's not all-or-nothing.”

With the approval, the bond referendum will be placed on the Nov. 7 general election ballot.

Ambulance contract approved

The City Council also approved a $600,000 contract with American Medical Response that will put one new advanced life support ambulance in Dunwoody 12 hours a day, every day of the year.

Police Chief Billy Grogan told councilmembers the new AMR agreement comes after years of negotiations with DeKalb County and regional agencies for better service and shorter patient wait times.

The new contract, which would cost the city a little over $566,000 a year, would put the dedicated ambulance unit exclusively in Dunwoody, responding to serious calls and transporting patients to the hospital.

The contract would be paid through American Rescue Plan Act funding, Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch said.