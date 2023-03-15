Dunwoody launches community survey

DUNWOODY, Ga. — If you receive a call, letter or email in the coming weeks asking for feedback on services provided by the City of Dunwoody, it’s not a scam or sales call.
City officials have contracted the national research firm, Probolsky Research, to conduct a community survey on a wide range of city services and programs from a “representative statistical sampling” of local residents.
“We conduct a community survey every few years as a way of measuring satisfaction levels with city services, amenities, and quality of life,” Dunwoody City Manager Eric Linton said. “We look forward to comparing 2023 to prior surveys to see where we’re hitting the mark and identify areas for improvement. This will be a valuable tool to plan for the future.”
Probolsky Research will contact a random sample of select residents by mail, phone, email and text over the next several weeks, city officials said.
Residents will be asked about their priorities for the city and their satisfaction level with current city services, programs, management and many other topics.
The survey will take less than 30 minutes to complete, and responses will be confidential. The results of the survey will be presented to the City Council and will be available to the public when complete.