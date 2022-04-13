Dunwoody Lady Wildcats post state soccer playoff win

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — Dunwoody High School girls soccer kicked off their first playoff game April 12 with a win at DeKalb Stadium.

The Lady Wildcats topped Etowah High School, 1-0.

Senior Julia Gild, team captain, scored the winning goal, with three minutes remaining in the game. Gild said she was relieved and excited to score and it was the “best moment” on the field with her teammates embracing her.

Gild knew the game would be a challenge, but she wouldn’t let the pressure get in the way of their hard work on the field. Gild said compared to previous playoff games in her soccer career, she made sure the team finished strong, no matter what happened.

“Having the strong connection we do, we managed to play as if it was our last game and fight until the end,” Gild said. “Being a part of Dunwoody soccer has been the best four years of my life, and I am so grateful I get the chance to finish out my soccer career with my best friends and the people who I started playing soccer with.”

The Dunwoody varsity soccer team, with back-to-back region championships, is the number 1 seed.

Head coach Nafis Karim expressed his excitement post-game.

“I knew it was going to be competitive… but if it was easy, everybody would do it,” Karim said.

Karim has been the coach for seven years now, and he said he’s happy to lead a team that he’s personally cultivated and watched grow. Even so, he said there’s still room for improvements – much like every team – but he’s eager to see their momentum continue in the upcoming the playoff games.

Gild said game-by-game, the team is ready for the next challenge come Monday. The next playoff game will take place on Dunwoody’s home turf again at DeKalb Stadium – April 18 – versus Hill Grove High School. The time is yet to be determined.