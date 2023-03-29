CANTON, Ga. — At first glance, the cities of Dunwoody and Canton might not seem like they have any similarities or common ground.
Canton, founded in 1834, is the mostly rural seat of Cherokee County with just over 32,000 residents, while Dunwoody, incorporated in 2008, is a northern suburb of Atlanta with a population of nearly 52,000.
But Dunwoody leaders said their community has a lot to learn from Canton, which has started earning statewide recognition in recent years for its vision, planning and approach to engaging diverse communities.
To kick off their annual retreat, members of the Dunwoody City Council toured Canton’s Etowah River Park and met with leaders at Canton City Hall, to ask questions, share successes and learn from each other.
Mayor Bill Grant, who calls Canton the “Coolest small town in America,” said much of his city’s recent success comes from the development of a “Roadmap for Success,” which guides almost every decision that city leaders make.
Launched in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, Canton’s Roadmap for Success is a set of seven different guiding principles (Creating Great Neighborhoods, Celebrating the Diversity of Our Community, Advancing Regional Economic Success, Enhancing Historic Downtown Canton, Sustaining Our Natural Environment, Connecting Citizens to Parks and Recreation and Leading with Excellence) which was developed by stakeholders throughout the community.
“I like to think of them as a giant coffee filter,” Canton City Manager Billy Peppers said. “Everything that we do as a city goes through that.”
Peppers said everything from employee evaluations and developer requests to annual budget discussions and city policy discussions is looked at through the lens of those guiding principles.
Canton’s Roadmap for Success won it the Visionary City Award from the Georgia Municipal Association in 2022 and is the reason why Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch and other leaders were so excited to visit the city.
Deutsch said even though Dunwoody does plan for the future, by setting a long-term strategic plan and integrating it into the daily operations of the city, Canton is going far beyond simple planning.
“Canton is not just looking at today or yesterday or tomorrow, but acknowledging that we might need 15 years to get to where they want to ultimately be,“ she said. “I think we have core values built into some of our plans, But maybe in isolation. So how do you connect it all.”
Leaders spent a large portion of their time at the joint city meeting talking about one specific part of Canton’s Roadmap for Success — Celebrating the Diversity of Our Community — which Canton leaders said was a good example of the successes they’ve had after creating the roadmap.
Grant said they had to work very hard to build trust and make connections in the city’s growing Hispanic community. That effort to reach Hispanic community members started small, with interactions in city schools and churches by police officers and other city employees but has since morphed into a vital citywide effort.
“I knew we were making progress when a couple of months ago, I got a call from one of the churches asking me if I would come and talk to their men's group,” he said. “It just shows me that we're slowly breaking down those barriers, and there's so many, but I think we are slowly making progress.”
Like Canton, Dunwoody has a rapidly growing and diverse community. Over the past decade, Dunwoody’s population grew by more than 12 percent, including significant changes in the city’s Asian and Hispanic populations and a downward shift in the city’s average age.
Those demographic shifts will require Dunwoody officials to change how they are reaching and engaging with residents, Deutsch said.
“We're getting younger, while some of the North Fulton cities are getting older,” she said. “We aren't the same community we were when we became a city, we all experience it on a daily basis.”
Dunwoody doesn’t have the same resources that Canton does, as the Cherokee County seat, she said, but there are still many elements they can replicate, like starting to build trust in the DeKalb County schools and doing as much good as they can in underserved communities.
“You have to get where they are,” Cpl. Tania Cruz of the Canton Police Department said. “That way, you can bridge that gap and always let them know, we're not immigration, we're not here to lock people up and send them back to their country. So that way, they know it's a safe space.”
After the meeting with Canton officials, Dunwoody City Manager Eric Linton said he plans to begin meeting with city staff soon, to see how they can begin developing their own type of roadmap, using input from the entire community.