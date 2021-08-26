DUNWOODY, Ga. — A Dunwoody junior golfer is set to compete in a televised national tournament this November.
Oliver Jackoniski, a freshman at Heritage Preparatory School, recently won a qualifying event at Chateau Elan in Braselton and will now compete at the Notah Begay III Jr. Golf National Championship Nov. 13-15 in Kinder, Louisiana. The tournament will be aired on the Golf Channel.
Jackoniski earned a spot in the national championship in July by winning the two-day qualifying event at Chateau Elan. He shot an 8-under 63 on the second day of competition to erase a seven-stroke deficit to win the tournament by two shots.
