Dunwoody in line for $7.75 million in pedestrian improvement funding

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Atlanta Regional Commission awarded $7.75 million in federal grants to Dunwoody to support two projects that improve connectivity and safety for pedestrians and cyclists.
The ARC awarded $6.25 million for the design and construction of Dunwoody’s Village Crossroads project on Chamblee Dunwoody Road, which aims to create a more walkable and bike-friendly corridor.
The remaining $1.5 million was given to the extension of a 12-foot, shared-use path on Winters Chapel Road. The end of the path will move from Charmant Place to Peeler Road. Part of the path crosses into Peachtree Corners, so the two cities will partner on the project.
“Improving conditions for the most vulnerable road users has long been a point of emphasis for the City Council,” Dunwoody Public Works Director Michael Smith said.
The grants are a part of ARC’s Transportation Improvement Program, which will allocate $235 million in federal funds for 77 transportation projects across Metro Atlanta. The projects require local areas to match at least 20 percent of the costs.