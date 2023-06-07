Dunwoody hosts Memorial Day service

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody residents and local leaders gathered at Brook Run Park to honor men and women who died in defense of the country at the city’s Memorial Day celebration May 29.
Seated at the foot of Dunwoody’s Veterans Memorial, scores of community members, including Doris Guzman, a 103-year-old Navy nurse, heard speeches from Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch, Rabbi Brian Glusman of the Marcus Jewish Community Center and Maj. Gen. Bill Dyer of the U.S. Army.
The solemn holiday was marked by a moment of silence led by Deputy Police Chief Michael Carlson, with “Taps” played by Kyle Shiflett, and the National Anthem and “God Bless America” sung by Dunwoody Idol Contestant Grace Jacob.
Dyer, who served as main speaker, said that by participating in the Memorial Day tributre, Dunwoody residents were exercising one of the greatest strengths prized by the United States military — the strength of will and spirit shared by everyday Americans.
That “collective American will,” Dyer said, is what the country’s adversaries will never be able to copy or match.
“They're constantly assessing the United States. It's not hard to get online and figure out how many ships and planes and tanks and troops we have,” he said. “But there's one thing that our adversaries can't figure out … They can't possibly believe that it stirs and drives a nation. What they don't understand is the will of the American people.”
Speaking from a long military career with multiple deployments around the world, Dyer said he believes the best way for people to honor those who die in service to their country, isn’t by being sad or feeling guilty, but by fully enjoying the freedoms their sacrifice allowed.
“I would not presume to speak for those who can't speak for themselves and certainly, I would not presume to speak for those who have fallen in service of our country,” he said. “But I would also respectfully suggest that the way we best honor their sacrifice, the way we best preserve their memories is to do what Americans have already always done. Which is to demonstrate our collective American will and come together.”
As part of the service, Dunwoody officials announced information about new upgrades to the Veterans Memorial at Brook Run Park, which will be completed over the next few years.
Mayor Deutsch told the crowd that in partnership with the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners, they have formed plans to update and revitalize the existing enclosed memorial at the park.
By removing the memorial’s glass walls and roof, and by erecting six granite columns representing the branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, city officials hope to foster a more engaging and approachable space to honor local veterans.
In addition to that ongoing revitalization project, Deutsch said the city is currently in talks with local veterans groups and representatives of the Vietnamese American Community of Georgia, to erect a Vietnam Veterans Memorial at the park. When completed, the monument would be one of only 10 in the country that honors both American and South Vietnamese soldiers in the same space.
“We appreciate the county and commissioners for their support,” she said. “it will be a very nice addition and a peaceful place, and it's important to acknowledge veterans like that.”