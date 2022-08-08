Dunwoody hosts Groovin’ on the Green to kick off the school year

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody is hosting its signature Groovin’ on the Green series with the Back to School Bash at the Brook Run Park amphitheater on Aug. 13 from 6 to 9 p.m. The free outdoor concert series features Southern Rock/Pop group, Josh Gilbert Band taking the stage to provide visitors with live music and entertainment.
Families of all ages are encouraged to attend and bring along their canine family members. Guests are welcome to provide their own picnic or pick up dinner from a featured food truck. Food trucks include Moondog Growlers, King of Pops, Different Twist Pretzel Co., and more.
The Josh Gilbert Band is a collective of members that have included a network of friends, family and working musicians. They are described as a splash of John Mayer Trio with an upbeat tempo, a kick of Stevie Ray Vaughan and a dash of the soulfulness of Gary Clark Jr.
Brook Run Park is located on 4770 North Peachtree Road. All dogs must be on a leash. Admission is free for all ages. For more information about the event or an updated list of the featured food trucks, call 678-382-6853 or visit www.dunwoodyga.gov.