DUNWOODY, Ga. — At a July 11 Dunwoody Homeowners Association meeting, discussions continued regarding ongoing buffer issues with residents in the Branches subdivision.

Some homeowners are unhappy with proposed buffers between their backyards and commercial areas as it relates to the city's proposed overlay district.

Former DHA President Bill Grossman outlined the long history of agreements between DeKalb County and the shopping center owners as it pertained to buffers, which were established long before Dunwoody incorporated. Grossman said the homeowners who back up to several developments want a buffer of at least 130 to 200 feet. There have been several buffer figures that have been discussed, including ones for 20, 30 or 100 feet.

Attorney Kathryn Zickert filed suit on behalf of the Shoppes of Dunwoody and the Sunshine Car Wash regarding the buffers proposed in the master plan adopted by the city as part of a massive overhaul of the zoning ordinances. The two areas of contention were excluded from the overhaul, and city officials continue to work to resolve those issues.

Last year, the DHA retained a lawyer to address buffer issues and discussed continuing to pursue an amicable resolution to the ongoing dispute. The group retired to executive session to discuss their options regarding the matter, but it wasn't clear as to the next steps in the DHA's involvement in the matter.