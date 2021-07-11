DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Dunwoody City Council held two more public hearings on keeping the city’s proposed property tax rate steady at 2.74 mills.
The hearings, held June 28 at 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., drew only one resident to speak on the proposal.
“It’s necessary that the government tax us,” Robert Wolford said at the morning public hearing. “I believe that we are taxed at a fair rate.”
Council members commented during both hearings that they felt that the city’s property tax rate is a bargain for homeowners.
“I just want to make sure everyone knows what a value it is to live in this city,” Councilman Joe Seconder said. “I’m looking at my 2009 tax bill and it is exactly the same. We are getting a great bang for your buck here.”
While most citizens will see little change in their city taxes, commercial property owners, homeowners who have had their properties reassessed or have purchased a home in 2020 and those ineligible for a homestead exemption will pay more taxes in 2021.
DeKalb County School taxes are exempt from the homestead exemption and make up about 60 percent of the total tax bill. In order to have a true “revenue-neutral” budget, Dunwoody would have to roll back its millage rate to 2.48 mills, but it has elected not to do that.
Each “mill” reflects a tax of $1 for every $1,000 of assessed value of a home or property.
Data from the Dunwoody Finance Department shows the average annual increase to a homeowner with a residence valued at $450,000 will be about $46.80. The increase for a $2.2 million house will be about $228.80.
New home purchases, commercial properties and re-assessments will mean an increase of about 10 percent in tax revenues, Dunwoody Assistant City Manager Jay Vinicki said.
Most homeowners in Dunwoody have taken advantage of the homestead exemption, with more than 85 percent opting to apply for a freeze that will last as long as they own their property, Vinicki said.
