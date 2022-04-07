Dunwoody High School girls soccer headed to state playoffs

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Back-to-back region champions and number 1 seeded Dunwoody High School girls varsity soccer team is headed to the state playoffs again.

The Lady Wildcats will face off against Etowah High School in the first round Tuesday, April 12.

In addition to their athletic prowess, the team’s booster club co-president, Kimberly Josephson, said there’s more that makes this team special.

“It’s a really warm and inviting program,” Josephson said. “The [seniors] make sure that the little ones are taken care of and feel like part of the program.”

All 10 of the seniors on the team have known each other since they were 5 years old. And they’ve been playing soccer together for roughly the same amount of time, team captains Lily Garrigan and Julia Gild said.

The bond the players share is part of what gives them an edge over the competition, and they hope, what will set them apart during the playoffs.

“We all know almost everything about each other in our personal lives, but on the field, when you have that sort of relationship and bond… like I know where Julia’s going to take the ball,” Garrigan said. “You just kind of understand how each other plays and I think that’s how we get better… It allows us to push each other harder because of the relationship that we have and the chemistry that we have on the field.”

Last year, the team also made it to the playoffs, but was eliminated in the Elite 8 in a loss against Walton High School. This year, the Lady Wildcats hope to make it all the way. But they’re after more than just a trophy.

While a couple of the senior players have committed to continue with soccer into college, for most of the girls, this is their last opportunity to play at the competitive level, Garrigan said.

“We’re playing for something bigger than all of this,” Garrigan said. “This is our last time to all be together doing what we’ve been doing since we were five years old, through all the hardships and the injuries.”

Gild said she feels the same way.

“Every game in the playoffs, we’re playing like our last game, so that’s something even more to play for,” Gild said.

Tuesday night’s game comes just a couple days after the players return from Spring Break. Last year, the team’s first game after the break served as a wake-up call, Garrigan said.

The girls barely scraped by with a win against Archer in a match she said should have been an easier victory.

This year, Garrigan said she and her teammates are making sure to stay in shape during the break and are keeping focused on the upcoming game.

Before leaving town, Garrigan said head coach Nafis Karim reminded the players about the higher stakes of post-season play.

“He was saying that there’s only 32 teams that are getting this opportunity, and we’re one of them,” Garrigan said. “And this week [spring break], for a lot of people, it can make or break their season and we don’t want that to be us. We have something to prove this season.”

The Lady Wildcats will kick off April 12 at 5:30 p.m. at DeKalb Stadium.